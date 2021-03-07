NHRD, HYSEA celebrate Women’s Day

Hyderabad: NHRD Hyderabad Chapter in partnership with HYSEA, celebrated International Women's Day on the theme 'Choose to Challenge'.

In a power packed event held on Saturday, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan delivered the keynote address. The International Women's Day falls on March 8.

Governor enthralled the audience by citing her own personal stories and relatable anecdotes on "Choose to Challenge". She also commended the entire NHRD and HYSEA team members who had come together to make a difference in the field of diversity, equity and inclusion.

She lauded their efforts and encouraged others to come forward with their support to make our personal and professional lives more equitable and inclusive.

As part of the event, a unique opportunity of joining mentoring sessions from some of the most accomplished leaders in the industry was provided for registered participants.

There were 13 such mentoring sessions and a main parallel session, carefully crafted around the needs identified as critical-to-success by the women who wish to make a mark in their journey.

During the event, HYSEA president Bharani Kumar Aroll and NHRD Hyderabad Chapter president Srinivas Reddy Vudumula shared their thoughts on how to realize their vision of enabling corporates to not just be diverse and inclusive but also ensure there is equity.