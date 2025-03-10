Nielsen Inaugurates New Offices in India, Eyeing Growth and Tech Innovation

Bengaluru: Nielsen, a global leader in audience measurement, data, and analytics inaugurates its new offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru to expand operations, drive growth and build on its tech innovation capabilities in India. Located in prime areas - Goregaon in Mumbai and Whitefield in Bengaluru, this move is part of the company’s broader vision to strengthen presence in the region, driving business growth and enhancing operations.

The Mumbai office spans 1,50,000 sq. ft., while the Bengaluru office covers 1,36,000 sq. ft., providing space for dynamic and flexible work environments. The new offices prioritize sustainability and employee well-being, incorporating energy-efficient systems, automatic lighting, and optimized water usage. Designed for collaboration, they feature huddle spaces, networking areas, and ergonomic furniture to enhance comfort and productivity. Each office can accommodate 1,500 employees, offering a workspace that supports teamwork, enabling employees to share ideas, experiment, and drive innovation.

“India’s media market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing digital consumption, evolving audience preferences, and advancements in data-driven insights, ” says Karthik Rao, CEO of Nielsen. “The decision to establish new offices in India stems from the country's immense business opportunities and access to a highly skilled talent pool. This expansion aligns with Nielsen’s commitment to strengthening its R&D, sales, and operations capabilities, enabling us to better serve clients and drive innovation in this rapidly evolving market.”

He further added, "India is a critical market for Nielsen, playing a pivotal role in our global growth and innovation strategy. As we continue to expand our presence, we are not only investing in new offices but also deepening our collaborations across the industry. By forging strong partnerships, we aim to drive innovation, enhance data-driven insights, and deliver greater value to businesses navigating an increasingly dynamic media market. Our commitment to India extends beyond just growth—we are dedicated to fostering a vibrant ecosystem where talent, technology, and strategic alliances come together to shape the future of measurement and analytics."

Nielsen will be opening more offices across India, including in locations like Gurgaon and Hyderabad. As part of its commitment to India’s technology and analytics ecosystem, Nielsen recently signed a MoU with the Government of Maharashtra at the World Economic Forum 2025. The agreement marks an investment of ₹450 crore into the state’s IT and ITeS sector, creating 1,100 new jobs, particularly in technical roles such as AI Experts, Data Scientists, Data Analysts, and other specialized technology positions. Additionally, ahead of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Nielsen has collaborated with JioStar to provide advanced analytics solutions for its OTT platform – JioHotstar. This collaboration aims to establish new benchmarks for effective campaign measurement.

With its continued investments in the country, Nielsen is reinforcing its position as a key player in India’s technology and analytics landscape. The expansion of its offices, strategic partnerships, and commitment to innovation reflects its long-term vision of driving growth, creating job opportunities, and enhancing data-driven solutions. As Nielsen deepens its presence across India, it remains dedicated to fostering a collaborative, sustainable, and forward-thinking work environment that empowers both its employees and industry partners to navigate the evolving media and technology landscape.

