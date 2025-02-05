Nikon releases the 125x optical zoom COOLPIX P1100 compact digital camera

Nikon India Pvt. Ltd. today announced the launch of the COOLPIX P1100, a state-of-the-art compact digital camera equipped with an unrivaled 125x optical super-telephoto zoom, offering an impressive focal length equivalent to 3000mm. Designed to deliver exceptional performance, the COOLPIX P1100 ensures superior operability, making it an ideal choice for capturing stunning, high-quality images and videos with ease. From distant wildlife to intricate details, this camera sets a new benchmark in precision and versatility for enthusiasts and professionals alike.

The COOLPIX P1100 is equipped with a 125x optical zoom that covers an incredible range of focal lengths beginning at the wide-angle 24 mm*1 equivalent and extending to the super-telephoto 3000 mm*1 equivalent. With Dynamic Fine Zoom, the camera extends its capabilities to deliver an astounding zoom range of up to 250x*2, enabling users to capture intricate details of distant subjects with exceptional clarity. The COOLPIX P1100 offers usability improvements, streamlined operability, and features that let users instantly share their images on social media.

The AF-area mode in Bird-watching mode on the COOLPIX P1100 can now be selected, as well as the same function can be assigned to the camera’s Fn button. This function can now also be assigned to the Fn1/Fn2 buttons on the ML-L7 Remote Control (sold separately).*3

*1 Equivalent focal length in 35mm [135] format.

*2 Dynamic Fine Zoom Magnification refers to the total magnification from the wide-angle end after adding in the combination of optical zoom and digital zoom. When the largest image size is set. The maximum magnification depends on the image size.

*3 Functions that can be assigned to the Fn1/Fn2 buttons are the same.

The EXPEED image processing system combined with the 125x optical zoom and outstanding rendering capabilities of the COOLPIX P1100, empowers users to capture stunningly detailed and beautiful images with ease. For videographers, the COOLPIX P1100 delivers exceptional video capabilities, including 4K UHD/30p recording for stunningly detailed footage and Superlapse movie mode for creating dynamic, fast-paced sequences with ease.

Additionally, Dual Detect Optical VR, achieves vibration reduction equivalent to center 4.0-stops*4, effectively minimizes camera shake and ensures sharp, steady shots even during hand-held shooting. The COOLPIX P1100 makes it easier to enjoy the world of super-telephoto shooting with the ability to capture dynamic images of subjects that are difficult to approach, including birds and celestial bodies. Superior operability that pursues ease of use with shooting and support for a wide range of accessories ensures the COOLPIX P1100 facilitates diverse imaging expression with super-telephoto shooting.

Nikon will continue to pursue a new dimension in camera performance while meeting users' needs, contributing to the development of imaging culture, with the hope of expanding possibilities for imaging expression.

*4 Based on CIPA 2024 Standard. Yaw/Pitch compensation performance. In photo shooting mode. Measured at approx. 350 mm (35mm format equivalent)

Managing Director of Nikon India Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Sajjan Kumar, said, “The Nikon COOLPIX P1100 is a game-changer in the compact digital camera segment, offering an extraordinary 125x optical zoom for unmatched versatility. It is designed to inspire creativity, enabling users to capture stunning super-telephoto images and videos—perfect for wildlife enthusiasts and professionals, or situations where getting closer to the subject is not possible.”

Mr. Kumar further added, “This innovation reflects Nikon’s commitment to empowering photographers and videographers with tools that combine precision, versatility, and ease of use. At Nikon India, we are proud to deliver innovations that redefine possibilities for photographers and videographers at all levels.

1. 125x optical zoom for super-telephoto performance that enables shooting at a focal length of up to the 3000 mm equivalent

The COOLPIX P1100 is equipped with a 125x optical zoom that covers the wide-angle 24-mm to super-telephoto 3000-mm equivalent focal lengths. The adoption of super ED lens elements that provide superior chromatic aberration compensation, outstanding rendering capabilities across the entire zoom range even with super-telephoto shooting. In addition, Dual Detect Optical VR, which provides a level of compensation equivalent to center 4.0-stops, accurately suppresses the effects of camera shake with super-telephoto hand-held shooting. This enables the capture of sharp and clear images of birds, celestial bodies, and other distant subjects at dynamic angles of view.

2. Support for 4K UHD/30p movie recording

The COOLPIX P1100 supports the recording of high-definition 4K UHD/30p movies. Users can beautifully record subjects with the power of super-telephoto 3000-mm-equivalent. The still images can be saved during video recording and playback along with the ability to capture Superlapse video that automatically produces fast-motion videos.

3. Shooting functions that support diverse imaging expression

Bird-watching and Moon modes are independent of scene modes and can be accessed directly using the mode dial. With the COOLPIX P1100, the AF-area mode used in Bird-watching mode can now be selected from [Centre (spot)], [Centre (normal)], or [Centre (wide)]. Offering greater flexibility in framing images and precise focusing allowing the user to capture sharper images of birds’ small eyes or their entire bodies. In addition, a [Fireworks] option has been added to [Multiple exp. Lighten] scene mode. Users do not have to worry about the blown-out highlights that often occur when shooting long exposures and can easily capture impressive clear fireworks scenes in which the brightness of the foreground or the background differs.

4. Superior operability that makes for more flexible enjoyment of super-telephoto shooting

Despite coverage of focal lengths up to the super-telephoto 3000 mm equivalent, a weight of approximately 1,410 g* has been achieved, being able to enjoy super-telephoto shooting easier than ever before.

Furthermore, the deep grip allows for stable shooting, even with hand-held super-telephoto shooting. The COOLPIX P1100 comes equipped with a focus-mode selector button that can be used to change the focus mode and a control ring that enables the adjustment of settings such as white balance and manual focus.

*Including battery and memory card.

5. Support for a comprehensive range of accessories that enhance shooting

The COOLPIX P1100 is equipped with an accessory shoe and accessory terminal capable of accommodating a wide variety of accessories, such as Speedlights and a dot sight that makes composing images easier with super-telephoto shooting. Support for Nikon's extensive lineup of accessories further expands possibilities for imaging expression. In addition, when the optional accessory of ML-L7 Remote Control is connected to the COOLPIX P1100 via Bluetooth®︎, the same functions that can be assigned to the camera's Fn button, for example, white balance and AF area mode, can now be assigned to the Fn1/Fn2 buttons on the ML-L7 Remote Control. With the COOLPIX P1100, the operation of all the buttons on the ML-L7 Remote Control is enabled, further expanding possibilities for remote operation. The ML-L7 is also effective in preventing the effects of camera shake that frequently occur with telephoto shooting and when pressing the shutter-release button extremely useful in Macro photography where camera shake is a concern.

6. Additional features

• A 3.2-in. TFT LCD vari-angle monitor with anti-reflective coating.

• Compatible with Nikon's exclusive NRW (RAW) format

• Support for Clean HDMI output*5, which cleans the information display from the image output to an external monitor during recording

• Ability to record superlapse and time-lapse movies

• Adoption of a USB Type-C input/output connector

• COOLPIX Picture Control*6, which can be used to adjust per the subject, shooting situations, and intentions.

• Creative mode that makes attaining the ideal imaging expression simple

• The ability to set long-exposure noise reduction to [Auto] or [Off]

*The Bluetooth® word mark is a registered trademark owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of this mark by Nikon Corporation is under license.

*5 4K UHD image quality cannot be output.

*6 Imaging Recipes are not supported.

Availability

For more information on the new COOLPIX P1100 and other Nikon products, please visit https://www.nikon.co.in.