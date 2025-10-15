Nikon Unveils Nikon ZR at Broadcast India Show 2025, Delivering Cinematic Quality in a Compact All-in-One Design

Nikon India Pvt. Ltd., a 100% subsidiary of Nikon Corporation, Japan, unveils the Nikon ZR at the Broadcast India Show 2025, held at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. The ZR is a full-frame sensor camera in the Z CINEMA series. Developed in collaboration with RED Digital Cinema, a subsidiary of Nikon Corporation, the ZR delivers high-end cinematic videos through its internal 6K RAW recording. To make this camera stand out, RED-curated colour science with R3D NE video codec, and pro-level audio - all in a lightweight body.

Speaking about the unveiling of ZR, Sajjan Kumar, MD, Nikon India said, “We are thrilled to unveil the Nikon ZR, our first-ever cinematic camera developed in partnership with RED, at Broadcast India Show 2025. This marks a proud milestone for Nikon as we enter the cinematic space, empowering creators to bring their vision to life with unmatched precision and versatility. The ZR is more than a camera—it’s a revolution in cinematic storytelling, designed to meet the evolving needs of our customers and redefine what’s possible on screen.”

The unveiling at India’s premier broadcast and cinema technology exhibition marks Nikon’s formal entry into the professional cinema space, showcasing the company’s dedication to innovating for storytellers at every level. With the ZR, Nikon is addressing the evolving demands of modern content creation, from high-end broadcast studios and OTT productions to independent filmmakers and live-event creators. This launch underscores Nikon’s commitment to providing cutting-edge imaging tools that combine cinematic precision, workflow efficiency, and creative flexibility, empowering Indian creators to produce professional-grade content with unmatched quality and reliability.

Built-in Cinematic Output

The Nikon ZR is engineered for cinematic storytelling with nine RED-curated Imaging Recipes that can be previewed in real time. It supports recording in seven video formats, including 12-bit RAW for maximum tonal range and post-production flexibility, 6K/59.94p and 4K/119.88p 12-bit RAW recording in REDWideGamutRGB and Log3G10 profiles, marking the first integration of the RED R3D NE codec into a Nikon camera.

The ZR supports LUT monitoring on its class-leading 4.0-inch LCD, allowing instant preview. It also includes waveform, histogram, and multi-colour zebra overlays, and supports up to ten 65-point LUTs, alongside 17 and 33-point LUTs for precision. A configurable shutter angle range of 5.6° to 360° ensures true cinematic motion blur. Powered by deep-learning autofocus, the ZR offers up to nine subject detections—including people, animals, and vehicles—making it ideal for both narrative and live productions.

Compact Size, No Compromises

Weighing just 540g, the Nikon ZR is among the lightest cinema cameras in its class. Its dust-and-drip resistant magnesium alloy body makes it equally reliable on location and in the studio. Designed to replace bulky multi-component rigs, ZR features:

Internal 6K RAW video capture (R3D NE, N-RAW, ProRes RAW HQ)

The world’s first in-camera 32-bit float with 3.5mm jack audio recording with OZO Audio*7 support

Dual Base ISO for optimised exposure control

Direct cloud uploads via Frame.io through NX MobileAir*8

Efficient heat dissipation for 2h+ of silent, continuous recording without overheating

Sounds That Matter, Built for Live and Multi-Cam Workflows

The ZR is built for modern productions with studio-ready connectivity and advanced audio tools. It supports HDMI-CEC tally light compatibility, ON AIR/PREVIEW indicators, and full HDMI and USB-C connectivity for seamless integration into multi-cam and live setups.

For audio, the ZR features the world’s first native 32-bit float with 3.5mm jack recording, alongside integrated OZO Audio with five pickup patterns, delivering broadcast-quality sound without the need for external recorders.

Wireless, Non-Battery-Operated ME-D10 Shotgun Microphone

Launched alongside the ZR, the ME-D10 shotgun microphone is compatible with the new digital accessory shoe. It requires no battery or cables, offering PURE and FOCUS recording modes for natural ambience or precise voice capture.

Key Specifications

RED R3D NE codec

Internal RAW video: 6K/60p (R3D NE, N-RAW, ProRes RAW HQ)

Dual base ISO: 800/6400

Monitor: 10.16cm (4-inch) vari-angle with a 3070k-dot resolution

Dynamic range: 15+ stops*9

The world’s first in-camera 32-bit float , OZO Audio, 3.5mm line input

Slow motion: Up to 10x slow motion in Full HD (FHD 239.76p)

Cloud-ready: Frame.io integration

Monitoring: Waveform, histogram, LUTs

Stabilisation: 5-axis IBIS

Build: Magnesium alloy, dust-and-drip resistant

Weight: 540g

Z CINEMA launches official Instagram account

In conjunction with the unveiling of the Nikon ZR at BIS 2025, Nikon has launched a dedicated Z CINEMA Instagram account to deliver updates, resources, and inspiration for filmmakers and creators worldwide.

URL: https://www.instagram.com/ zcinema_

Price & Availability