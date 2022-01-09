NIMF launches Nippon India silver ETF, silver ETF fund of fund

Hyderabad: Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited (NAM India) asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF), has announced the launch of Nippon India Silver ETF, investing in physical silver and silver related instruments and Nippon India Silver ETF Fund of Fund (FOF), which will invest in units of Nippon India Silver ETF. The NFO for both schemes will open on January 13, 2022 and close on January 27, 2022.

For Nippon India Silver ETF, the minimum investment amount required during (NFO) is Rs 1,000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter; whereas, for Nippon India Silver ETF Fund of Fund (FOF), the minimum investment amount required during NFO is Rs100 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter.

With Nippon India Silver ETF Fund of Fund (FOF), investors can participate without the need to have a demat account and can also opt for Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs).

Hemen Bhatia, head ETF, Nippon India Mutual Fund said, "As a pioneer in the Gold ETF and Gold FOF, we are happy to offer an additional building block to investors within the commodity space, with the launch of Nippon India Silver ETF and Nippon India Silver ETF Fund of Fund (FOF). Historically, silver has a relatively low correlation to Indian equity indices and hence, it will provide an opportunity to investors to diversify their portfolio as part of their asset allocation.

Further, investing through Nippon India Silver ETF or Nippon India Silver ETF Fund of Fund (FOF) will provide benefit of hassle free storage.