NiMo wave in Bihar keeps Dalal St on positive note

Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty sustained their positive momentum for the fourth consecutive day and settled with modest gains on Friday, aided by a buying rush in FMCG, banking and telecom sector shares. The 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark began the trade on a negative note by declining 449.35 points, or 0.53 per cent to 84,029.32. The NSE Nifty started the day off lower by 138.35 points or 0.53 per cent to 25,740.80. However, both the barometers showed some recovery at the fag end before closing with gains for the fourth session in a row.

The BSE Sensex ended 84.11 points, or 0.10 per cent, higher at 84,562.78, while the NSE Nifty went up 30.90 points, or 0.12 per cent, to settle at 25,910.05.

“The market managed to close in the green, supported by banking and FMCG stocks, while the NDA victory in the Bihar state election added impetus to sentiment. A positive turnaround in Q2 FY26 results and benign inflation are making H2 FY26 earnings outlook brighter. Investors are looking for additional catalysts for a decisive move from current levels. The upcoming RBI policy meeting and any cues on US trade deal are expected to keep market sentiment bullish,” said Vinod Nair, head (research), Geojit Investments Limited.

A total of 2,270 stocks declined while 1,900 advanced and 149 remain unchanged on the BSE.

“Investors shifted focus to upcoming RBI MPC and US Fed FOMC meetings, adding to the wait-and-watch mood,” Sudeep Shah, head (technical research and derivatives) at SBI Securities.