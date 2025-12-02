Nippon Paint supports green building scheme

Hyderabad: As a founding member of the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), Nippon Paint India continues to drive sustainability in the construction ecosystem with solutions rooted in environmental responsibility and performance excellence.

At IGBC Mumbai 2025, Nippon Paint India unveiled its latest Sustainable Surface Engineering Solutions, marking a powerful step toward enabling climate-positive and future-ready buildings across the country. The launch demonstrated how advanced coatings can go Beyond Paint to deliver measurable impact in the urban landscape. Unveiled during the event by Mark Titus, President - Decorative Business, Nippon Paint India, along with Shekar Reddy C, National Vice Chairman - CII IGBC, the portfolio reflects the company’s commitment to elevating building efficiency while supporting green certification frameworks. Talking about the launch, Mark Titus, President - Decorative Business, Nippon Paint India (Decorative Business) commented: “At Nippon Paint, sustainability has always guided our innovation.