Nissan cuts Magnite prices by up to Rs 1L

New Delhi: Nissan Motor India on Monday said it has reduced prices of its New Magnite range by up to Rs 1 lakh after the government reduced GST on passenger vehicles.

The company said it will pass on the entire benefit of the tax reduction to its customers, making the Magnite models more affordable ahead of the festive season.

With the revised pricing, the entry-level New Nissan Magnite Visia MT is now available for under Rs 6 lakh, while the N-Connecta CVT and KURO Special Edition CVT are now priced below Rs 10 lakh.

The top-end CVT Tekna and Tekna+ variants have also become cheaper by nearly Rs 1 lakh.

Nissan has also reduced the price of the CNG retrofitment kit for the Magnite. It is now available at Rs 71,999, offering buyers an additional saving of Rs 3,000.