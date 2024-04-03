  • Menu
NLCIL Thermal units bag all the top three positons In performance

NLCIL Thermal units bag all the top three positons In performance
NLCIL Thermal Units, NNTPS (2x500 MW) and TPS-I Expansion (2x210 MW) in Neyveli, Tamilnaduand Barsingsar TPS (2x125 MW) in Rajasthan

NLCIL Thermal Units, NNTPS (2x500 MW) and TPS-I Expansion (2x210 MW) in Neyveli, Tamilnaduand Barsingsar TPS (2x125 MW) in Rajasthan secured all top 3 positions among all operating Lignite Power Stations in the country, as per the recently released Central Electricity Authority (CEA) report on Plant Load Factor (PLF).

According to CEA, NNTPS in Neyvelibagged first position in the country among all Lignite fired generating stations for cumulative PLF for all months in FY 2023-24 except September-2023.

Among All India Central Sector Thermal Power Stations, for the month of March 2024, NNTPS ranked 2nd withPLF of 98.21% and TPS-I Expansion ranked 3rd with PLF of 97.92%.

NLCIL’s strategic and robust O&M practices are the key factors for achieving these milestones and serving the energy demands of the nation for more than six glorious decades.


