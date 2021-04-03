NMDC sees 8% output growth in FY21

Hyderabad: NMDC, State-run iron ore producer, has registered eight per cent growth in iron ore production at 34.11 million tonnes (MT) in FY21 as against 31.49 MT in FY20. Iron ore sales for FY21 increased by six per cent to 33.27 MT from 31.51MT in FY20.

Quarterly production and sales of 12.31 MT and 11.11 MT in Q4 are the highest ever since inception and are more by 2.84 MT (30 per cent) and 2.49 MT (29 per cent) respectively over previous year, according to a release.

Sumit Deb, Chairman and Managing Director, NMDC, said: "It has been a year of challenges for everyone. In spite of these situations, team NMDC has been able to excel on all fronts, including fight against Covid-19, enhance production and sales and also take care of its community.

I congratulate all our employees and stakeholders and take pride in their resolute efforts towards this goal. I am sure with this kind of zeal and enthusiasm, we will definitely surpass 42 MT in FY22."

The mining major's Bailadila Projects at Chhattisgarh have produced 26.56 MT in FY21 as compared to last year's production of 24.49 MT, thus registering a growth of eight per cent in production. The total sales of iron ore from Bailadila projects in FY21 were 25.85 MT as against 24.46 MT in FY20, which is six per cent higher year-on-year.

The production at Kirandul Complex is 136.29 LT, monthly production 19.92 LT in March 2021 and daily production of 1.21 LT (as on March 28, 2021) are the highest ever since its inception.

The production at Bacheli Complex is 129.27LT and monthly production 19.86LT (March 2021) are the highest ever.