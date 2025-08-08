  • Menu
No salary for Mukesh Ambani for 5th yr

New Delhi: Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani drew nil salary from his oil-to-telecom-and-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries (RIL) for the fifth year in a row and dividends remain his main source of earnings.

Ambani, 68, had capped his annual remuneration at Rs15 crore from financial year 2008-09 (April 2008 to March 2009) to 2019-20 (FY20); and since FY21, he opted to forego his salary, due to Covid-19 pandemic, until the company and all its businesses were fully back to their earnings potential.

