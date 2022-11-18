NoBroker.com plans to set up 3 experience centres by 2023

Hyderabad: India's first proptech unicorn NoBroker.com has opened a 3,500-sft state-of-the-art experience centre in Hyderabad's Gachibowli area, with an initial investment of Rs 1.5 crore. This is the second such facility after the HRBR Centre in Bengaluru as a part of NoBroker's long-term vision to develop an end-to-end ecosystem catering to all the property-related needs.

"NoBroker is planning to set up three more such centres at Mumbai, Pune and Gurgaon by the end of next year. We will also add more centres in Bengaluru and Hyderabad as well. We are planning to invest nearly Rs 2 crore for each of our experience centre," the company's CEO and Co-Founder Amit Kumar Agarwal told The Hans India.

"The experience centre will offer a unique touch-and-feel experience to allow customers to choose from the best options to design or redesign their space. Overall, the response from the customers has been very positive. Hyderabad has seen a growth of 25 per cent in sales within 10 days of the launch. We saw a similar trend when we launched our experience centre in Bengaluru," he informed.

Based on the overwhelming response from the customers, NoBroker has already started looking to tap into other tier-1 cities for setting up new experience centres. "When compared to the prices of unorganised players, we are not more than 10 per cent expensive. However, the quality and warranty which we provide are unmatched by unorganised players," Amit said confidently.

"Our customer gets ISO standard branded materials with 10+ years of warranty. Nobroker launched the interiors segment during the pandemic period. Since then, we have always seen a positive growth trend. We are doing more than 250 new interior transactions a month. The platform already has more than 2 crore registered users across six cities and this number is increasing at a rapid pace," he added.

Speaking about Hyderabad market, the CEO said, "As the capital city of Telangana and home to one of the fastest growing tech hubs in the world, Hyderabad presents a unique opportunity to proptech companies. This opportunity is what we are looking for to strengthen our footprint in the City of Nizams. We have over 10 lakh customers in the city and it is growing further."