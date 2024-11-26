Nothing India Expands Service Network with New Exclusive Service Centres in Hyderabad

London-based consumer tech brand, Nothing, the fastest-growing phone brand in the country as per Counterpoint Research, announced the expansion of its service centre network to better cater to its growing customer base. According to CyberMedia Research, Nothing has experienced impressive growth of approximately 646% in the third quarter of 2024, a testament to its rapid expansion and increasing popularity.

The Hyderabad exclusive service centre was inaugurated on November 25, followed by Chennai on November 26, expanding the company’s exclusive service network from three to five locations nationwide.

“We are thrilled to expand our service network with new exclusive service centres in Hyderabad and Chennai,” said Pranay Rao, Head of Marketing, Nothing India. “This expansion underscores our commitment to providing exceptional customer service and support as we continue to grow rapidly in the Indian market. Our new centres, along with our existing exclusive service centres at Mumbai, Delhi & Bengaluru, will ensure that our customers receive the best possible care and experience with our products.” said Pranay Rao, Head of Marketing India, Nothing.

Additionally, the company will have priority exclusive service desks at 5 multi-brand service centres, with more coming up soon. The priority desks in Kolkata, Gurgaon, Cochin, Ahmedabad and Lucknow are operational and 20 more new priority desks are coming up soon. These facilities provide top-tier service to customers, ensuring a seamless, fast and efficient experience. Nothing India already offers pickup and drop services covering 18,000 pin codes across the country, making reliable and convenient service accessible to a broader audience.

These Exclusive Service Centres provide a unique brand experience with hands-on product zones, refreshments, retro gaming consoles, and ESD-compliant repair facilities. With an average 4.8+ Google rating and 98% same-day resolution rate, Nothing’s Exclusive Service Centres ensure high-quality and efficient customer service.

Already available at Flipkart, Croma, and Vijay Sales, and other retail partners in India, Nothing has more than doubled its offline presence from 2,000 to 5,000 locations and will soon be available at 7000 outlets across India.

For more information on Nothing India's extensive service coverage, please refer to the company's website.

Address for Service center:-

H.NO - 1-98/90/25/K, P R HEIGHTS, Shop No - 9, Hitech City Main Road, Madhapur, Opp to Metro Pillar No C 1732, Hyderabad, Telangana - 500081



















