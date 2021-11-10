November 10: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Markets ended marginally lower in the volatile session of Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 80.63 points or 0.13 per cent to 60,352.82. The Nifty 50 index fell 27.05 points or 0.15 per cent to 18,017.20. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low UPL 771.5 3.37 746.25 774 741.1 Bharti Airtel 736.6 3.28 717.5 738 707.35 Mahindra & Mahindra 918.6 2.96 905.9 925 895 Britannia 3695 2.03 3629.45 3720 3600 Reliance 2546.45 0.98 2516.7 2558 2503.65 ITC 230.75 0.87 227.45 232.85 227.2 Grasim 1878.55 0.79 1846.9 1879.4 1842 Sun Pharmaceutical 807.5 0.77 799.75 815 797 ONGC 157.85 0.77 156.7 158.7 156.45 Eicher Motors 2745 0.76 2720 2765.55 2710

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.