November 10: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex declined 80.63 points or 0.13 per cent to 60,352.82.
- The Nifty 50 index fell 27.05 points or 0.15 per cent to 18,017.20.
- Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Markets ended marginally lower in the volatile session of Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 80.63 points or 0.13 per cent to 60,352.82. The Nifty 50 index fell 27.05 points or 0.15 per cent to 18,017.20. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|UPL
|771.5
|3.37
|746.25
|774
|741.1
|Bharti Airtel
|736.6
|3.28
|717.5
|738
|707.35
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|918.6
|2.96
|905.9
|925
|895
|Britannia
|3695
|2.03
|3629.45
|3720
|3600
|Reliance
|2546.45
|0.98
|2516.7
|2558
|2503.65
|ITC
|230.75
|0.87
|227.45
|232.85
|227.2
|Grasim
|1878.55
|0.79
|1846.9
|1879.4
|1842
|Sun Pharmaceutical
|807.5
|0.77
|799.75
|815
|797
|ONGC
|157.85
|0.77
|156.7
|158.7
|156.45
|Eicher Motors
|2745
|0.76
|2720
|2765.55
|2710
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Hindalco
|449.05
|-3.35
|463.65
|464
|448.5
|IndusInd Bank
|1033.4
|-3.26
|1066.8
|1066.8
|1027.8
|Tata Steel
|1297.5
|-2.88
|1328
|1329
|1287.1
|Coal India
|166.7
|-2.23
|169.9
|170.85
|166.45
|JSW Steel
|661.55
|-2.23
|675
|676.05
|652.2
|SBI Life
|1182.9
|-2.02
|1197.1
|1204.8
|1181.05
|Hindustan Unilever
|2397.5
|-1.38
|2411.05
|2420
|2396
|Divi's Laboratories
|4890
|-1.24
|4928
|4946.85
|4866
|Asian Paints
|3107
|-1.21
|3132
|3136.65
|3080.5
|Titan
|2484
|-1.12
|2505
|2526.85
|2472.2
