November 10: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Highlights

  • The S&P BSE Sensex declined 80.63 points or 0.13 per cent to 60,352.82.
  • The Nifty 50 index fell 27.05 points or 0.15 per cent to 18,017.20.
  • Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Markets ended marginally lower in the volatile session of Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 80.63 points or 0.13 per cent to 60,352.82. The Nifty 50 index fell 27.05 points or 0.15 per cent to 18,017.20. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low
UPL 771.5 3.37 746.25 774 741.1
Bharti Airtel 736.6 3.28 717.5 738 707.35
Mahindra & Mahindra 918.6 2.96 905.9 925 895
Britannia 3695 2.03 3629.45 3720 3600
Reliance 2546.45 0.98 2516.7 2558 2503.65
ITC 230.75 0.87 227.45 232.85 227.2
Grasim 1878.55 0.79 1846.9 1879.4 1842
Sun Pharmaceutical 807.5 0.77 799.75 815 797
ONGC 157.85 0.77 156.7 158.7 156.45
Eicher Motors 2745 0.76 2720 2765.55 2710

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low
Hindalco 449.05 -3.35 463.65 464 448.5
IndusInd Bank 1033.4 -3.26 1066.8 1066.8 1027.8
Tata Steel 1297.5 -2.88 1328 1329 1287.1
Coal India 166.7 -2.23 169.9 170.85 166.45
JSW Steel 661.55 -2.23 675 676.05 652.2
SBI Life 1182.9 -2.02 1197.1 1204.8 1181.05
Hindustan Unilever 2397.5 -1.38 2411.05 2420 2396
Divi's Laboratories 4890 -1.24 4928 4946.85 4866
Asian Paints 3107 -1.21 3132 3136.65 3080.5
Titan 2484 -1.12 2505 2526.85 2472.2

