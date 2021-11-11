November 11: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex dropped 433.13 points or 0.72 per cent to 59,919.69.
- The Nifty 50 index fell 143.60 points or 0.80 per cent to 17,873.60.
Markets closed in red for the third consecutive session on Thursday, November 11, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex dropped 433.13 points or 0.72 per cent to 59,919.69. The Nifty 50 index fell 143.60 points or 0.80 per cent to 17,873.60. On Nifty 50 eight shares advanced, 41 shares declined and one remained unchanged. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 8 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Titan
|2526.6
|1.69
|2484
|2542.8
|2476.3
|Hindalco
|454.65
|1.09
|449.05
|456.3
|446.6
|JSW Steel
|666.55
|0.63
|662.4
|669.85
|660.25
|TCS
|3505
|0.59
|3480
|3510.05
|3436
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|924.75
|0.55
|918.95
|928.8
|911
|Coal India
|167.3
|0.36
|165.9
|167.65
|165.2
|Reliance
|2556
|0.24
|2540.05
|2570.5
|2535.55
|Tata Steel
|1300
|0.11
|1304.9
|1324.5
|1288.35
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|State Bank of India
|509.9
|-2.77
|522.85
|522.85
|507.1
|ONGC
|153.65
|-2.57
|156.6
|156.85
|153.05
|SBI Life
|1154.1
|-2.5
|1178
|1192.1
|1150.1
|Bajaj Finserv
|17877
|-2.45
|18250
|18350
|17810
|Tech Mahindra
|1529
|-2.4
|1560
|1560
|1515
|Sun Pharmaceutical
|796
|-1.86
|808.95
|810.45
|792.1
|Bajaj Finance
|7446
|-1.79
|7570.2
|7600.95
|7410
|Eicher Motors
|2704.75
|-1.53
|2730
|2742.9
|2686.45
|Axis Bank
|738
|-1.51
|748
|748
|735.1
|Wipro
|642.95
|-1.48
|649.75
|649.75
|636.8
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story