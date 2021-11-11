November 11: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Markets closed in red for the third consecutive session on Thursday, November 11, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex dropped 433.13 points or 0.72 per cent to 59,919.69. The Nifty 50 index fell 143.60 points or 0.80 per cent to 17,873.60. On Nifty 50 eight shares advanced, 41 shares declined and one remained unchanged. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 8 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Titan 2526.6 1.69 2484 2542.8 2476.3 Hindalco 454.65 1.09 449.05 456.3 446.6 JSW Steel 666.55 0.63 662.4 669.85 660.25 TCS 3505 0.59 3480 3510.05 3436 Mahindra & Mahindra 924.75 0.55 918.95 928.8 911 Coal India 167.3 0.36 165.9 167.65 165.2 Reliance 2556 0.24 2540.05 2570.5 2535.55 Tata Steel 1300 0.11 1304.9 1324.5 1288.35

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low State Bank of India 509.9 -2.77 522.85 522.85 507.1 ONGC 153.65 -2.57 156.6 156.85 153.05 SBI Life 1154.1 -2.5 1178 1192.1 1150.1 Bajaj Finserv 17877 -2.45 18250 18350 17810 Tech Mahindra 1529 -2.4 1560 1560 1515 Sun Pharmaceutical 796 -1.86 808.95 810.45 792.1 Bajaj Finance 7446 -1.79 7570.2 7600.95 7410 Eicher Motors 2704.75 -1.53 2730 2742.9 2686.45 Axis Bank 738 -1.51 748 748 735.1 Wipro 642.95 -1.48 649.75 649.75 636.8





