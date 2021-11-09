November 9: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
Domestic equity markets closed with marginal losses in the volatile session on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 112.16 points or 0.19 per cent to 60,433.45. The Nifty 50 index fell 24.30 points or 0.13 per cent to 18,044.25. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|904.5
|5.24
|864
|905.4
|862.6
|Tata Motors
|511
|1.91
|505
|520.65
|503.5
|Hero MotoCorp
|2717
|1.27
|2694.95
|2750
|2683.6
|State Bank of India
|529
|1.1
|526.25
|532
|522.2
|ONGC
|156.55
|1.07
|156.5
|158.15
|155
|Reliance
|2528.6
|1.07
|2505
|2528.9
|2487.05
|ICICI Bank
|787.9
|0.99
|784
|788.6
|779.2
|Adani Ports
|737.1
|0.91
|731
|744.5
|727.8
|Larsen & Turbo
|1941.05
|0.86
|1933.5
|1964.1
|1930.3
|Divi's Laboratories
|4934.45
|0.77
|4968
|5093.25
|4915.45
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Britannia
|3621
|-2.6
|3590
|3639
|3535.15
|HDFC Bank
|1573
|-1.7
|1594.6
|1594.6
|1569.05
|NTPC
|138.35
|-1.39
|140.75
|141.4
|138.05
|HDFC
|2938
|-1.39
|2955.05
|2966.95
|2916.1
|Bajaj Finance
|7570
|-1.35
|7700
|7754.4
|7550
|Maruti
|7583.05
|-1.32
|7709
|7764.5
|7538.7
|JSW Steel
|677.4
|-1.23
|686
|691.35
|675.15
|Shree Cement
|29200
|-1.11
|29700
|29760
|29151.5
|Power Grid
|187.1
|-1.08
|190.35
|190.35
|185.3
|Hindalco
|464.85
|-1.05
|470.7
|476.2
|462.3
