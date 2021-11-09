November 9: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Domestic equity markets closed with marginal losses in the volatile session on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 112.16 points or 0.19 per cent to 60,433.45. The Nifty 50 index fell 24.30 points or 0.13 per cent to 18,044.25. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Mahindra & Mahindra 904.5 5.24 864 905.4 862.6 Tata Motors 511 1.91 505 520.65 503.5 Hero MotoCorp 2717 1.27 2694.95 2750 2683.6 State Bank of India 529 1.1 526.25 532 522.2 ONGC 156.55 1.07 156.5 158.15 155 Reliance 2528.6 1.07 2505 2528.9 2487.05 ICICI Bank 787.9 0.99 784 788.6 779.2 Adani Ports 737.1 0.91 731 744.5 727.8 Larsen & Turbo 1941.05 0.86 1933.5 1964.1 1930.3 Divi's Laboratories 4934.45 0.77 4968 5093.25 4915.45

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.