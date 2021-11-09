  • Menu
November 9: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50 (FIle/Photo)

Highlights

  • The S&P BSE Sensex declined 112.16 points or 0.19 per cent to 60,433.45.
  • The Nifty 50 index fell 24.30 points or 0.13 per cent to 18,044.25. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Domestic equity markets closed with marginal losses in the volatile session on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 112.16 points or 0.19 per cent to 60,433.45. The Nifty 50 index fell 24.30 points or 0.13 per cent to 18,044.25. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low
Mahindra & Mahindra 904.5 5.24 864 905.4 862.6
Tata Motors 511 1.91 505 520.65 503.5
Hero MotoCorp 2717 1.27 2694.95 2750 2683.6
State Bank of India 529 1.1 526.25 532 522.2
ONGC 156.55 1.07 156.5 158.15 155
Reliance 2528.6 1.07 2505 2528.9 2487.05
ICICI Bank 787.9 0.99 784 788.6 779.2
Adani Ports 737.1 0.91 731 744.5 727.8
Larsen & Turbo 1941.05 0.86 1933.5 1964.1 1930.3
Divi's Laboratories 4934.45 0.77 4968 5093.25 4915.45

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low
Britannia 3621 -2.6 3590 3639 3535.15
HDFC Bank 1573 -1.7 1594.6 1594.6 1569.05
NTPC 138.35 -1.39 140.75 141.4 138.05
HDFC 2938 -1.39 2955.05 2966.95 2916.1
Bajaj Finance 7570 -1.35 7700 7754.4 7550
Maruti 7583.05 -1.32 7709 7764.5 7538.7
JSW Steel 677.4 -1.23 686 691.35 675.15
Shree Cement 29200 -1.11 29700 29760 29151.5
Power Grid 187.1 -1.08 190.35 190.35 185.3
Hindalco 464.85 -1.05 470.7 476.2 462.3

