NS Aviation buys 85% stake in Hyd-based Trujet for Rs 450cr

Hyderabad: US-based NS Aviation company has acquired 85 per cent share in TruJetat total acquisition value of Rs450 crore and also announced the launch of its new airline services in India.

The acquisition of TruJetby NS Aviation will provide the necessary resources and support to achieve the airline’s growth plans. With TruJet’s current permissions, NS Aviation will cover 116 UDAN routes, expanding connectivity across India.

NS Aviation plans to launch a fleet of 100 Airbus 320 Neo aircraft, a first-of-its-kind initiative in India. The company’s commitment to providing exceptional services and fostering growth in the Indian aviation sector.

NS Aviation to commence the operations in October and initial focus will be on domestic sector with operations targeting the metro cities of Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata and Hyderabad. Additionally, the aviation company to induct ten Airbus aircraft for international cargo operations.

Dr Mohammed Ali, founder, NS Aviation, expressed his excitement about investing in India and supporting TruJet’s relaunch. He believes that the NS Aviation has immense potential to grow and become a major player in the Indian aviation market once again.

“We emphasised the forward-looking nature of NS Aviation’s entry into the Indian aviation industry and its commitment to strengthening its position through technology and strategic partnerships,”Isha Ali, co-founder and vice-chairman, NS Aviation.

NS Aviation to explore partnerships with other airlines, including M&A code-sharing agreements, interline agreements, and frequent flyer programs, to enhance connectivity and customer benefits.