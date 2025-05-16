NSE emerges India’s biggest unlisted entity

Mumbai: National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has reached a significant milestone, becoming the largest unlisted company in India with over 100,000 shareholders, according to latest industry data. This makes the NSE one of the few entities in the country to have such a vast number of investors as not many listed companies in India have managed to achieve the same level of shareholder base. The impressive growth in the number of shareholders reflects strong investor interest in the exchange, which continues to play a key role in the country’s financial ecosystem. The NSE has consistently attracted attention due to its pivotal position in India’s securities market, being a major platform for trading in equities, derivatives, and other financial products. Meanwhile, for the financial year ending March 31 (FY25), the NSE reported a 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated total income, reaching Rs19,177 crore.

Net profit for the fiscal rose by an impressive 47 per cent to Rs12,188 crore, according to its filing. Earnings per share also jumped to Rs49.24 from Rs33.56 in the previous financial year, factoring in the issuance of bonus equity shares in a 4:1 ratio.