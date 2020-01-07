NSE launches AI-powered platform for BFSI

New Delhi: Leading stock exchange NSE on Monday launched Knowledge Hub, an artificial intelligence-powered learning eco-system which will assist banking and financial services sector in enhancing skills for their employees.

Besides, it will help academic institutions in preparing future ready talent skilled for the financial services industry.

The NSE Knowledge Hub, launched by NSE Academy, a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), will bring world class content closer to learners in a personalised and community learning environment which allows aggregation, curation, creation and targeting of content, making it both learner centric and learner driven.

The learning platform is powered by content aggregated from many internal, external and premium sources, and enhanced by collaborative knowledge sharing from users.

Speaking on the launch, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industries and Minister of Railways said: "Today's initiative is a great outcome and I can foresee it resetting knowledge standard, particularly in the banking and financial service industry.

India is contributing hugely to a better world not only for the people but also for the globe."

"NSE Knowledge Hub will connect the Digital India and financial sector and that is a great move forward.

This uniqueness offered by NSE Knowledge Hub and its integration with artificial intelligence (AI) is something that will cater to anyone irrespective of the field they are in," he added.

The exchange's MD and CEO Vikram Limaye said, NSE has democratised the access to capital markets and is focused on the financial well-being of the nation.