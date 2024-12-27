NTPC, Adani Enterprises, PNB among top firms poised to gain from Nifty rejig

Mumbai : Public sector power giant NTPC Ltd. Adani Group flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd, and government-owned Punjab National Bank Ltd are among the seven companies that are expected to see strong net passive inflows to the tune of $187 million due to the rejig of the NSE indices which kick in on December 30, according to a report released by Nuvama Institutional Equities.

The state-owned NTPC is set to see an inflow of $74 million, followed by Punjab National Bank, and IndusInd Bank with $25 million and $23 million, respectively. Federal Bank Ltd. is expected to see an inflow of $18 million while Bank of Baroda Ltd is set for $17 million inflows.

The Adani Group flagship is expected to bring in $15 million, according to Nuvama. Adani Group stocks rose by 4 to 5 per cent on Thursday amid strong buying momentum. Among Adani group shares, the biggest gainer was Adani Green Energy with a 4.91 per cent increase to a high of Rs 1,081.80 apiece on the BSE. The gains in Adani Group stocks came at a time when the Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are trading flat amid lacklustre trade in the global markets.

According to the Novuma report, the biggest private sector bank, ICICI Bank Ltd, will see an inflow of $14 million.

Cumulatively, these seven companies will see an inflow of $186 million, with the adjustment scheduled on December 30. 2024.

On the flip side of the NSE rejig, State Bank of India will see the highest outflow of $57 million, followed by HDFC Bank Ltd with $47 million. Power Grid Corp, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, and Bharat Electronics Ltd are also among the companies that will see outflows following the rejig.

The Nifty Bank index is expected to see key inflows in Punjab National Bank to the tune of $25 million and IndusInd Bank Ltd. at $23 million. HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, and Kotak Mahindra Bank will witness outflows within the Nifty Bank gauge.

State-owned biggies Power Grid., Bharat Electronics, ONGC, and Coal India Ltd are expected to see outflows amid the central public sector enterprises category.