MP flags repeated snub of archer Jyothi Surekha

TIRUPATI: Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy has demanded an immediate review of the selection process for the country’s highest sports honour, the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. He has written a letter to the Central Government expressing serious concern over the repeated exclusion of world-class compound archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam from the Khel Ratna recommendations despite her exceptional achievements.

In his letter to the Joint Secretary of Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Gurumoorthy highlighted that Jyothi Surekha has been representing India on international platforms for over a decade and has won more than 90 international medals so far. He pointed out that her consistent performances in World Cups, World Championships and Asian Championships have placed her among the top archers in the world. He also noted that winning medals in eight consecutive Asian Archery Championships from 2011 to 2025 clearly reflects her sustained excellence and dedication to the sport.

The MP said that ignoring such a highly accomplished athlete, who is already an Arjuna Award recipient, raises serious questions about transparency and fairness in the Khel Ratna selection process. He warned that decisions like these could discourage women athletes and those competing in non-mainstream sports such as archery. Gurumoorthy stressed that national sports awards should not be mere symbols of honour but must genuinely recognise and reward merit and long-term excellence.