NTT DATA’s flagship summit concludes

NTT DATA Business Solutions' flagship Transformation NOW! 2026 India event was concluded on Monday. The single-day summit at Anvaya Conventions, Hyderabad, saw participation from over 1,500 CXOs, business leaders, and industry professionals to address the imperative of building adaptive, AI-driven enterprises.

Krunal Patel, MD, NTT DATA Business Solutions India, said: "Indian enterprises are at an inflection point. With the global economy realigning and India emerging as a preferred destination for major markets, our customers are managing transformation, regulatory complexity, and geopolitical risk simultaneously. What's wonderful to see is that the present-day conversations have successfully marked a shift from digital transformation to developing a digital advantage.”