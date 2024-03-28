NXP Semiconductors unveils industry-first platform for software-defined vehicles

New Delhi: NXP Semiconductors on Thursday said it has broken through the integration barriers for next-generation software-defined vehicle (SDV) development with the introduction of a new platform.

The new industry-first vehicle software platform, called 'S32 CoreRide', simplifies complex vehicle architecture development and cuts costs for automakers and tier-1 suppliers.

"In the last decade, many industries have successfully adopted faster innovation cycles and effectively achieved higher performance at lower cost through tight integration of silicon and software," said Henri Ardevol, EVP and general manager, automotive embedded systems at NXP.

With NXP's 'S32 CoreRide' platform, automakers can now radically transform their approach to SDV development by adopting a much faster, open development path, Ardevol added.

The new platform integrates NXP's broad hardware portfolio with software from the world’s leading automotive experts across a comprehensive ecosystem, including Accenture ESR Labs, ArcherMind, Blackberry QNX, Elektrobit, ETAS, Green Hills Software, Sonatus, Synopsys, TTTech Auto, Vector Informatik GmbH, and Wind River as well as tier-1 suppliers like Valeo.

"We are looking forward to exploring the wide possibilities of the new S32 CoreRide platform and to significantly ease SDV development, together," said Gerd Schafer, chief technology officer at Accenture ESR Labs.

Production vehicles leveraging 'S32 CoreRide' capabilities are in development today and first production vehicles are expected to ramp up in 2027, said the company.