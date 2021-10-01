October 1: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Domestic equity markets closed in red for the fourth straight day on Friday, October 1, 2021, amid inflation fears and a slowing global economy. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 360.78 points or 0.61 per cent to 58,765.58. The Nifty 50 index dropped 86.10 points or 0.49 per cent to 17,532.05. Here is the list of 10 top gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Mahindra & Mahindra 827 2.98 800 831 787 Coal India 188.8 2 185.4 189.9 182.4 IOC 127.05 1.4 125.65 128.85 125 UltraTech Cement 7495 1.34 7396.1 7502 7356.2 Dr Reddy's Laboratories 4940.95 1.23 4853 4970 4852.25 ONGC 146.15 1.14 145.2 149.65 144.1 JSW Steel 673.95 0.85 660 686.7 658.9 HDFC Life 728.5 0.84 720 730.5 714.3 Sun Pharma 825 0.82 812 830.7 805.3 Power Grid 191.35 0.76 190.8 193.5 189.65

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Bajaj Finserv 17215 -3.21 17736.05 17736.05 17050 Maruti Suzuki 7152 -2.54 7220 7220 7090 Asian Paints 3180.95 -1.96 3248 3252.95 3170 Bajaj Finance 7525 -1.87 7620 7639.2 7475 Bharti Airtel 675.8 -1.82 687.35 687.35 667.65 HDFC 2710 -1.61 2738.6 2752 2693.6 Tata Consumer 801.25 -1.52 812.9 820 796 NTPC 139.8 -1.45 140.95 144.35 137.7 TCS 3728.65 -1.24 3781.75 3810 3725 ICICI Bank 692.4 -1.21 693 694.85 687.9



