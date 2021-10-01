October 1: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex declined 360.78 points or 0.61 per cent to 58,765.58.
- The Nifty 50 index dropped 86.10 points or 0.49 per cent to 17,532.05.
- Here is the list of 10 top gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Domestic equity markets closed in red for the fourth straight day on Friday, October 1, 2021, amid inflation fears and a slowing global economy. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 360.78 points or 0.61 per cent to 58,765.58. The Nifty 50 index dropped 86.10 points or 0.49 per cent to 17,532.05. Here is the list of 10 top gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|827
|2.98
|800
|831
|787
|Coal India
|188.8
|2
|185.4
|189.9
|182.4
|IOC
|127.05
|1.4
|125.65
|128.85
|125
|UltraTech Cement
|7495
|1.34
|7396.1
|7502
|7356.2
|Dr Reddy's Laboratories
|4940.95
|1.23
|4853
|4970
|4852.25
|ONGC
|146.15
|1.14
|145.2
|149.65
|144.1
|JSW Steel
|673.95
|0.85
|660
|686.7
|658.9
|HDFC Life
|728.5
|0.84
|720
|730.5
|714.3
|Sun Pharma
|825
|0.82
|812
|830.7
|805.3
|Power Grid
|191.35
|0.76
|190.8
|193.5
|189.65
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Bajaj Finserv
|17215
|-3.21
|17736.05
|17736.05
|17050
|Maruti Suzuki
|7152
|-2.54
|7220
|7220
|7090
|Asian Paints
|3180.95
|-1.96
|3248
|3252.95
|3170
|Bajaj Finance
|7525
|-1.87
|7620
|7639.2
|7475
|Bharti Airtel
|675.8
|-1.82
|687.35
|687.35
|667.65
|HDFC
|2710
|-1.61
|2738.6
|2752
|2693.6
|Tata Consumer
|801.25
|-1.52
|812.9
|820
|796
|NTPC
|139.8
|-1.45
|140.95
|144.35
|137.7
|TCS
|3728.65
|-1.24
|3781.75
|3810
|3725
|ICICI Bank
|692.4
|-1.21
|693
|694.85
|687.9
