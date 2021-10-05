  • Menu
October 5: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50 (FIle/Photo)

Highlights

  • The S&P BSE Sensex rose 445.56 points or 0.75 per cent to 59,744.88.
  • The Nifty 50 index added 131.05 points or 0.74 per cent to close at 17,822.30.

Domestic equity markets closed higher for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 445.56 points or 0.75 per cent to 59,744.88. The Nifty 50 index added 131.05 points or 0.74 per cent to close at 17,822.30. Here is the list of 10 top gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low
ONGC 163.5 10.77 150 164.6 149
IndusInd Bank 1176.05 5.02 1116.8 1177.1 1108.65
Coal India 197.95 4.21 191 198.9 190.4
IOC 130.15 3.09 126.25 130.6 126.25
SBI Life 1263.95 2.69 1231 1267.5 1227
Bharti Airtel 699.5 2.66 684.4 703.45 680.4
HCL Technologies 1307.9 2.29 1270 1313.6 1262.2
Reliance 2610.25 2.12 2555.1 2612 2547.35
Titan 2197.35 1.95 2155.3 2206.65 2130
BPCL 443.9 1.85 435.85 445.5 435.7

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low
Cipla 934.5 -2.4 961.8 961.9 928.45
Hindalco 495.2 -2.08 496 506.2 494.2
Shree Cement 28750 -1.84 29289.3 29425.25 28701
Sun Pharma 820.15 -1.42 828 834.4 814.95
Tata Consumer Products 803.25 -1.36 815 819.2 799.7
Power Grid 189.6 -1.07 191.65 195.1 189.35
Grasim 1625 -0.98 1641.15 1653.45 1623
ITC 234.6 -0.85 236.4 237.45 234.5
UltraTech Cement 7463.65 -0.69 7500 7564.85 7450.1
Nestle India 19400 -0.48 19500 19587.05 19344.85



