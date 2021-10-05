October 5: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex rose 445.56 points or 0.75 per cent to 59,744.88.
- The Nifty 50 index added 131.05 points or 0.74 per cent to close at 17,822.30.
Domestic equity markets closed higher for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 445.56 points or 0.75 per cent to 59,744.88. The Nifty 50 index added 131.05 points or 0.74 per cent to close at 17,822.30. Here is the list of 10 top gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|ONGC
|163.5
|10.77
|150
|164.6
|149
|IndusInd Bank
|1176.05
|5.02
|1116.8
|1177.1
|1108.65
|Coal India
|197.95
|4.21
|191
|198.9
|190.4
|IOC
|130.15
|3.09
|126.25
|130.6
|126.25
|SBI Life
|1263.95
|2.69
|1231
|1267.5
|1227
|Bharti Airtel
|699.5
|2.66
|684.4
|703.45
|680.4
|HCL Technologies
|1307.9
|2.29
|1270
|1313.6
|1262.2
|Reliance
|2610.25
|2.12
|2555.1
|2612
|2547.35
|Titan
|2197.35
|1.95
|2155.3
|2206.65
|2130
|BPCL
|443.9
|1.85
|435.85
|445.5
|435.7
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Cipla
|934.5
|-2.4
|961.8
|961.9
|928.45
|Hindalco
|495.2
|-2.08
|496
|506.2
|494.2
|Shree Cement
|28750
|-1.84
|29289.3
|29425.25
|28701
|Sun Pharma
|820.15
|-1.42
|828
|834.4
|814.95
|Tata Consumer Products
|803.25
|-1.36
|815
|819.2
|799.7
|Power Grid
|189.6
|-1.07
|191.65
|195.1
|189.35
|Grasim
|1625
|-0.98
|1641.15
|1653.45
|1623
|ITC
|234.6
|-0.85
|236.4
|237.45
|234.5
|UltraTech Cement
|7463.65
|-0.69
|7500
|7564.85
|7450.1
|Nestle India
|19400
|-0.48
|19500
|19587.05
|19344.85
