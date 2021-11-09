Olectra to supply 100 e-buses to APSRTC

Vijayawada: Electric mobility leader and pioneer in the electric bus manufacturing in India, Olectra Greentech Limited (Olectra) and Evey Trans Private Limited (EVEY) received the letter of award from the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) to supply 100 E-buses under the FAME-II scheme of the Central government. These 100 E-buses will be supplied on a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) /OPEX model basis for 12 years. The value of this contract is approximately Rs 140 crore, according to a communiqué from KV Pradeep, chairman and managing director of the Olectra.

The buses shall be delivered over a period of 12 months. During the contract period, Olectra will undertake the maintenance of the buses. These buses shall be deployed at Alipiri (Tirupati) Depot. 50 Buses will run on Tirumala-Tirupati Ghat, and the remaining will run to Nellore, Kadapa, and Madanapalle as intercity buses. With this new order, the total order book of Olectra is now around 1,450 buses.

Olectra buses are successfully running in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Surat, Dehradun, Silvassa, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala.

These 9-metre air-conditioned buses have a seating capacity of 35+D. The electronically controlled air suspension ensures a comfortable ride. The buses are equipped with CCTV cameras to ensure the safety of the commuters, an emergency button and USB sockets for each seat.

The lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery installed in the bus enables it to travel around 180km on a single charge, based on traffic and passenger load conditions. The technologically advanced bus has a regenerative braking system which allows the bus to recover part of the kinetic energy lost in braking.

The high-power AC & DC charging system enables the battery to recharge in 3-4 hours fully.