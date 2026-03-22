Omkareshwar emerges as India’s largest floating solar power project

Bhopal: Omkareshwar Floating Solar Power Plant has emerged as India’s largest floating solar project, positioning Madhya Pradesh at the forefront of the country’s renewable energy transition. Located on the reservoir of the Narmada River in Khandwa district, the project has achieved an operational capacity of 278 megawatts (MW), with plans to scale up to 600 MW.

The project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, 2024, and has now completed one year of uninterrupted power generation—marking a significant milestone in India’s clean energy roadmap. Developed as part of a 600 MW mega initiative by Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL), the first phase comprises three operational units led by SJVN Limited (90 MW), NHDC Limited (88 MW), and Amp Solar (100 MW). Collectively, these units generate approximately 1.7 million units of electricity daily, supplied to state utilities through agreements facilitated by Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Limited.

In addition, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited has installed 126 MWp capacity using over 213,000 bifacial modules, contributing nearly 21 per cent of Bhopal’s peak electricity demand with clean energy.

Floating solar technology, as demonstrated by the Omkareshwar project, addresses critical challenges such as land scarcity while delivering environmental benefits. By installing solar panels on water bodies, the project reduces land acquisition requirements and minimises displacement concerns. The panels also limit water evaporation from the reservoir and benefit from natural cooling, which enhances efficiency and enables up to 10 per cent higher power generation compared to conventional ground-mounted systems. The project was awarded at a competitive tariff of approximately Rs3.25 per unit, ensuring cost-effective power supply. Backed by significant investments and policy support from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the initiative exemplifies a successful collaboration between public and private sector stakeholders.

Once fully commissioned, the Omkareshwar Floating Solar Park will significantly surpass existing floating solar installations such as Ramagundam Floating Solar Plant (100 MW) and Kayamkulam Floating Solar Project (101.6 MWp), establishing itself as the largest of its kind in India and a benchmark globally. With its blend of innovation, scale, and sustainability, the project is expected to inspire similar developments across states with large reservoirs, including Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. As capacity expands toward 600 MW, Omkareshwar is set to become a defining symbol of India’s clean energy ambitions and a model for future floating solar initiatives worldwide.