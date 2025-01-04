Live
Just In
Omkareshwar Floating Solar Park showcases India’s clean energy goals: Pralhad Joshi
The 600 MW Omkareshwar Floating Solar Park, located in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh, showcases the scale and ambition of India’s clean energy goals, Union New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi, said on Saturday.
New Delhi: The 600 MW Omkareshwar Floating Solar Park, located in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh, showcases the scale and ambition of India’s clean energy goals, Union New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi, said on Saturday.
Joshi, who visited the country’s largest floating solar project, said this innovative renewable energy initiative, with a development cost of Rs 330 crore, is a testament to India's growing expertise and commitment to sustainable energy.
"A big thank you to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for their unwavering support in driving India's renewable future forward. This project showcases the scale and ambition of our nation's clean energy goals," he said in a post on social media platform X.
The Union Minister emphasised the importance of innovative solutions like floating solar technology in addressing land constraints while promoting sustainable development.
He also highlighted the efficiency of this approach, noting that the cooling effect of water enhances solar panel performance, thereby increasing energy output.
The Omkareshwar Floating Solar Park has commissioned a total of 278 MW so far.
The total estimated development cost of the park is Rs 330 crore, supported by central financial assistance of Rs 49.85 crore.
Union Minister Joshi said Madhya Pradesh has significantly increased its renewable energy capacity, achieving a 14-fold growth over the past 12 years, from less than 500 MW in 2012 to its current capacity.
"As the project moves towards full capacity, the entire 600 MW will be fully operational. It will generate more than 4600 million units of clean energy over the next 25 years. This is a remarkable achievement in our journey towards sustainable and renewable energy for the future," he said.
India reached 214 GW installed green energy capacity in 2024 and is firmly on track to meet its ambitious target of achieving 500 GW energy capacity from non-fossil fuels by 2030.