On United Nations' 75th Anniversary, PM Modi to virtually address ECOSOC session tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the valedictory of the high-level segment of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) on Friday. He will be speaking at the session along with the Prime Minister of Norway and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The annual High-level Segment convenes a diverse group of representatives from the Government, the private sector, civil society and academia. The theme of this year's High-level Segment is Multilateralism after COVID-19: What kind of UN do we need at the 75th anniversary.

This session will focus on critical forces shaping the course of multilateralism and explore ways to bolster the global agenda through strong leadership, effective international institutions, a broadening of participation and enhanced significance of global public goods.

This will be the first opportunity for Mr Modi to address the broader UN membership since India's overwhelming election as a non-permanent member of the Security Council on June 17, for the term 2021-22.

ECOSOC serves as the central forum for discussing international economic and social issues and formulating policy recommendations addressed to member states of the United Nations. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Council since its formation in 1945.