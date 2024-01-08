Live
OPPO India CMO Damyant Singh Khanoria steps down
Damyant Singh Khanoria, chief marketing officer (CMO) at global smartphone brand OPPO India, has stepped down from his position after three years at the helm.
Khanoria joined OPPO in December 2020 from Apple. He reported to Elvis Zhou, President, OPPO India. He earlier had a around 12-year stint with sportswear major adidas.
OPPO India was yet to make an official announcement about Khanoria’s decision to move on, as confirmed by reliable sources. Khanoria is an industry veteran with over 23 years of experience.
"Our incredible product line-up backed with a deep commitment to product innovation, R&D and local production give us a strong foundation for future growth in India. It is an honour for me to lead the OPPO marketing team at a time when our brand and the industry is seeing unprecedented growth," Khanoria had said while joining OPPO India.
"We will continue to push the boundaries in technology and innovation to build cutting-edge devices for the Indian market," he had said. Over the years, OPPO India has built a strong portfolio of products across price segments featuring best-in-class technology to ensure that users stay ahead of the curve.
OPPO India had around 10 per cent market share in the third quarter of 2023, as per the International Data Corporation (IDC).