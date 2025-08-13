Live
- Tirupati will be developed as a spiritual corridor: BJP State chief
- Apollo Hospitals to support cancer patients
- Dasari Srinivasulu appointed HDPT Chairman
- Settipalli land issue will be resolved soon: Collector
- Rs 1.1 cr donation to TTD
- Albendazole drive held to curb anaemia in children
- No remains found in latest excavation at Dharmasthala
- Tiranga rally held with 1000-ft national flag
- Prohibition & Excise officers complete training
- 'Bedroom Jihadis' the new nuisance for security in J&K
Oppo phone with cooling fan launched
Hyderabad: Oppo India has unveiled the K13 Turbo series 5G, including K13 Turbo Pro 5G and K13 Turbo 5G, smartphones with a built-in cooling fan, setting a new benchmark in smartphone thermal management.
Equipped with an advanced active and passive thermal design, powerful processors, a massive 7000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOCTM fast charging, a 120Hz Eye-friendly E-sports Level Flat Screen, the K13 Turbo Series delivers sustained, high-performance experiences even during the most demanding scenarios, making it an ideal choice for today’s dynamic and performance-driven youth.
