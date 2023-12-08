  • Menu
Over 10 mn people signed up for X in Dec: CEO Linda Yaccarino
San Francisco : Elon Musk-run X CEO Linda Yaccarino has said that over 10 million people have signed up for X so far in December.

"More than 10 million people have signed up for X so far this December!" she posted on Thursday. This comes after reports speculated that X could lose as much as $75 million in advertising revenue by the end of the year as dozens of major brands pulled out their marketing campaigns after the tech billionaire endorsed an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory last month.

According to the internal documents seen by The New York Times this week, over 200 ad units of companies like Airbnb, Amazon, Coca-Cola, Microsoft, and others have halted or are considering pausing their ads on X.

Last week, retail giant Walmart confirmed that it is not advertising on X. In October, data found that X lost over half a billion user visits in September, and the platform dropped to seventh place on the global ranking, behind Instagram.

In September, X's traffic dropped from 6.4 billion to 5.8 billion, a loss of 10 per cent, according to new SimilarWeb data.

Of the 176 countries that visited X in September, 83 per cent saw a month-on-month decline in visits. Musk recently stunned the world when he told advertisers to "go f*** yourself" after some top companies pulled advertising on his platform over his endorsement of anti-Semitism.

However, he later apologised for what he called his "dumbest" social media post to date.

