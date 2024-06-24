Live
- India's CAD declines to 0.7 per cent of GDP as economy gets stronger
- Hyundai Motor's labour union in S.Korea votes in favour of strike as wage talks collapse
- Iran, Bahrain agree to begin talks on bilateral ties resumption
- Britannia's Kolkata unit may be heading for closure, all permanent staff given VRS
- AP govt. holds Meeting with Construction Companies over capital Amaravati
- From election to performance -- Understanding the role of Speaker in the Lok Sabha
- South Korean President Yoon visits site of battery plant fire that killed 22
- UP govt to speed up 'spiritual circuit' development with tourist site survey
- EU adopts 14th sanction package against Russia
- South Korea, US, Japan condemn deepening Russia-North Korea military ties
Just In
Over 8 in 10 Indian professionals plan to invest in upskilling in FY25
Over 8 in 10 (85 per cent) Indian professionals are planning to invest in upskilling in FY25, a new report showed on Monday.
New Delhi : Over 8 in 10 (85 per cent) Indian professionals are planning to invest in upskilling in FY25, a new report showed on Monday.
According to global ed-tech company Great Learning, the purpose of upskilling among freshers has grown by 8 percentage points, standing at 83 per cent this year as compared to 75 per cent in FY24.
Among key sectors, the intent to upskill in FY25 was highest among professionals from manufacturing, engineering, capital goods, and BFSI.
"To stay competitive in this dynamic environment, continuous learning and upskilling are crucial to adapt and evolve. It is encouraging to see professionals adopting a proactive approach to navigate this disruption by acquiring specialised skills to meet evolving employer demands," said Hari Krishnan Nair, Co-Founder, Great Learning.
The report surveyed over 1,000 professionals to unearth key trends and factors influencing the upskilling preferences of Indian professionals in the coming year.
About 79 per cent of professionals highlighted upskilling as necessary for future-proofing their careers in FY25.
Bengaluru and Chennai have displayed the highest intent to upskill this year compared to other metros in India, the report mentioned.
Data Science, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning emerged as the most preferred domains professionals are looking to upskill in FY25, followed by Software Development and Digital Marketing.