Overall performance may be volatile: Dr Reddy's

Hyderabad: City-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories expects its overall performance to be 'quite volatile' in the current fiscal with uncertainties related to Covid-19 set to increase during the period, the company said in its Annual Report for 2019-20.

Sharing information with the company's shareholders, the drug major said overall, there was no major impact of the pandemic during the last fiscal, including the fourth quarter. "Having said so, we believe FY2021 will have more uncertainties than ever before. Consequently, our overall performance may be quite volatile," Dr Reddy's Laboratories said.

The company however remains cautiously optimistic of re-calibrating its levers to suit the new business environment, it noted.

"If we do this successfully, we should be able to come to terms with the new Covid-19 reality. And, if that occurs, we should perform satisfactorily in FY21," it added. Elaborating on the impact of Covid-19 on the company's business performance last fiscal, Dr Reddy's said it saw some incremental sales in certain markets, such as the US, Europe and Russia, due to an increase in panic.

The company's sales, however, got impacted in domestic market and emerging markets like Russia and Brazil due to the pandemic, Dr Reddy's said.

The drug maker said it aims to continue with initiatives like cost control and increased efficiencies this fiscal amid challenges like coronavirus pandemic. "We expect this journey to continue with increased rigour in FY2021, and thus provide the necessary impetus to our performance next year," Dr Reddy's said.

The drug firm will continue to focus on patient-centric product innovation, operational excellence, continuous improvement and attaining leadership in chosen spaces, it added.

Commenting on the outlook for North American Generics (NAG) business, the company said its current priority includes accelerating new product launches and increasing the market share of existing products. The strategy is to significantly expand portfolio and ensure the right cost structures for products to be able to compete in this highly competitive market, the drug firm noted.