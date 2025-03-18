Pantherun Technologies and ANGOKA Announce Strategic Technical and Commercial Partnership

Bengaluru: Pantherun Technologies, a leading innovator in data encryption, and cybersecurity firm ANGOKA have confirmed plans to create a strategic technical and commercial partnership aimed at accelerating innovation, expanding market reach, and integrating complementary technological offerings.

This collaboration will leverage the combined expertise of both companies to deliver cutting-edge solutions to the market. By integrating Pantherun’s unique encryption with configurable programmable networking based on a one-of-a-kind FPGA-based switch, router, and gateway hardware and ANGOKA’s zero trust authentication, quantum safe machine identity and distributed zero-trust access management solutions, the partnership aims to drive new technological advancements in cybersecurity, ensuring unimpeachable machine identity management and secure communication with zero vulnerabilities.

“We are excited to partner with ANGOKA to bring augmented solutions to our customers,” said Srinivas Shekar, CEO and Co-Founder, Pantherun Technologies. “This partnership enables us to better tailor our service offerings and reach new markets, further consolidating our capabilities in Cybersecurity.”

As part of the agreement, both companies will begin with technology sharing and co-marketing efforts leading to joint product development. Customers can expect to see Pantherun’s current encryption technology and network security bolstered by Angoka's cutting-edge secure communication and zero-trust access control security products that mitigate against future threats from quantum computing and AI agents.

ANGOKA Chairman, Steve Berry says the collaborative agreement will result in the acceleration of development of market-ready products “This pairing brings together the best of both worlds including Pantherun’s tried and tested encryption models and ANGOKA’s next generation cyber security technologies to future proof the products of both companies. We are very excited at the prospect of what we can both create in the coming years.”

The partnership is set to commence immediately, with initial projects expected to be rolled out later this year. Both companies are committed to fostering innovation and delivering exceptional value to their customers and stakeholders.