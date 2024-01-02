Live
- Ankita Lokhande on SSR's death: 'Toot gaya wo kisi cheez se'
- Investment giant Fidelity cuts Musk-run X’s valuation by 71.5%
- Long queues at Petrol Pumps- No Stock boards Talks going on, Supply may resume after 6 pm
- People face hassles owing to non-availability of fuel in Punjab, Haryana
- Canadian study permit applications processed for Indians down over 40% since July 2023: Data
- What is Perihelion Day? Know all about the astronomical event when earth is closest to the sun
- School Students stun jury with their ideas to build Brand Bengaluru
- Begumpet Basti residents compalint against MLA Danam Nagender at Prajavani
- YSRTP General Secretary Thudi Devender Reddy clarifies on Sharmila joining Congress
- 10 years of BRS rule pushed State into debt trap: Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy
Just In
Passenger vehicles remain flat in Dec as entry-level segment remains a drag
In passenger vehicles, despite a strong growth of 15 per cent YoY for UVs, overall PVs remained flat in December YoY due to sluggishness in the entry level segment, says a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
New Delhi: In passenger vehicles, despite a strong growth of 15 per cent YoY for UVs, overall PVs remained flat in December YoY due to sluggishness in the entry level segment, says a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Commercial vehicles volumes grew 6 per cent YoY, led by 11.5 per cent YoY growth in MHCVs. Tractors declined 18 per cent YoY.
“We believe 2W demand should continue to grow in the coming months. CV demand growth is expected to moderate in 4Q due to the high base effect. Tractor wholesales remained weak, but we are seeing greenshoots in retail growth as we highlighted in our channel check note,” the report said.
The report said that it believes that the UVs will continue to see sustained growth, while entry-level PVs will see a decline, denting overall PV growth.
“We believe 2W domestic wholesales will continue to grow, aided by the ongoing marriage season and a gradual recovery in rural markets,” the report said.
Auto stocks index is among the top losers with Eicher Motors down more than 3 per cent, Ashok Leyland down more than 3 per cent, M&M down more than 2 per cent, TVS Motors down more than 2 per cent.