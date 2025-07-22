Live
Peace of mind, wherever you go: Maruti Suzuki expands service network to 5,500 touchpoints
Plans to set up around 500 service touchpoints during FY 2025-26
Reinforcing its commitment to deliver a hassle-free and delightful car ownership experience, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (Maruti Suzuki), supported by its dealer partners, announced the inauguration of its 5,500th service touchpoint in India. Located in Udaipur, Rajasthan, the facility was inaugurated by the Company’s Executive Officers, Service, Ram Suresh Akella and Yasuhiro Kawai.
With this new workshop in Udaipur, the Maruti Suzuki’s service network now comprises of around 40,000 service bays. The extensive network has a capability to service 30 million customer vehicles in a year. In FY 2024-25, Maruti Suzuki serviced over 27 million vehicles, highest ever in a financial year.
Dedicating the newly inaugurated service touchpoint to customers, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “One of the key factors most customers consider when purchasing a new car is the availability of a proximate and convenient service workshop, one that offers genuine and reliable service at a reasonable price, giving them total peace of mind. To meet this need, we have been able to establish 5,500 service touchpoints across 2,764 cities, with the help of our dealer partners.”
“In FY 2024-25, we added 460 new service touchpoints, which is more than one every single day. We plan to continue these efforts and aim to add around 500 new service touchpoints during this financial year, of which we have already set up 91 touchpoints,” he further added.