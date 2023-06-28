Live
- Steep Spurt in vegetable prices rattle Mumbai
- Health Minister Harish Rao starts Pacho machines in Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital
- Today's Top 5 Telangana News Updates 28-06-2023
- Rich Tributes paid to former PM P V Narasimha Rao on his Birth Anniversary
- Race Energy inaugurated 10,000 sqft battery production facility in Hyderabad
- KCR remembers PV
- Hyderabad: Bakrid to be celebrated on Thursday
- ‘Virupaksha’ director gets a classy gift
- Shiva Rajkumar’s ‘Ghost’ locks release date
- Realme Narzo 60 5G: Leaked specifications, Features and Price
Penal interest on ministries for payment delay
New Delhi: A functionality enabling public procurement portal GeM to impose penal interest for making delayed payments to vendors by government...
New Delhi: A functionality enabling public procurement portal GeM to impose penal interest for making delayed payments to vendors by government ministries and departments will be operational in July, a senior official said on Tuesday. In 2020, the government decided to levy a 1 per cent penalty on government departments and agencies for delayed payments to vendors selling goods on the GeM platform. The provision would be effective from July, a senior official said on Tuesday. Government e-Market (GeM) CEO PK Singh said that “there are issues pertaining to getting timely payments from buyers, particularly state governments.
