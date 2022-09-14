People favour rear seat belt: Cars24

Hyderabad: In a survey conducted by Cars24to unearth interesting insights around public perception, awareness and sentiments towards seatbelt wearing practice in India, 9 out of 10 respondents strongly favoured government's intent to implement mandatory seatbelts for rear row passengers.

With the prevalent scenario in the Indian automotive domain pertaining to the government's pin sharp focus on pushing for greater road safety norms and especially on wearing seatbelts, the move is welcomed across age groups, and by both metro and non-metros consumers.

Gajendra Jangid, co-founder and CMO, Cars24, said: "The results of our survey affirm that auto players like us have to support the Government in creating awareness to improve road and traffic safety. Currently, car ownership in India stands at 2 per cent only and the number of cars on the road is only set to grow with used cars becoming the preferred choice for many first time buyers and India's road infrastructure developing at a rapid pace."