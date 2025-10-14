Pesticide-free apples of Himachal Pradesh's Spiti get remunerative prices

Tabo (Himachal Pradesh): Apples grown under natural conditions without synthetic pesticides and fertilisers in high-altitude mountains and valleys of Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley have commanded remunerative prices owing to 13 per cent higher firmness than those from conventional orchards, university officials said on Tuesday.

The apples, produced entirely under natural farming methods, have been auctioned separately for the first time, the Krishi Vigyan Kendra of Dr Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF) in Nauni in Solan district said.

The apple orchard, located in Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti district, a cold desert dotted by tiny helmets spread over the Himalayan peaks, fetched an impressive Rs 9 lakh during the auction of the apple orchard on a 1,100 sq m plot.

The kendra said orchard comprises 120 apple trees of different varieties, cultivated without the use of synthetic fertilisers or pesticides. Instead, natural inputs such as cow dung and cow urine-based inputs and locally available plant-based concoctions were used for soil fertility, pest and disease management.

Apples grown under natural farming practices in the Spiti Valley have demonstrated exceptional quality parameters.

Cultivated without the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides, the fruits recorded 13 per cent higher firmness than those from conventional orchards, indicating superior texture and longer shelf life.

Additionally, the fruits exhibited a total soluble solids (TSS) of 11 per cent higher than that of conventionally grown apples, a key indicator of natural sweetness and consumer preference.

Also, the soil organic carbon of natural farming orchard was found to be 2.79 per cent, which was higher than that in conventionally managed orchards (two per cent), indicating improvement in soil quality.

Farmers adopting natural farming techniques report improved shelf life, enhanced taste and premium market prices compared to conventionally grown apples, said the university.

R.S. Spehia, Krishi Vigyan Kendra head posted in Tabo, said the orchard was converted to natural farming practices in 2020.

Providing details, Inder Dev, Director of Extension Education, said the natural farming block in Tabo currently holds a two-star rating under the CETARA certification of the state government.

Efforts are underway to achieve a three-star rating. University’s Vice-Chancellor Rajeshwar Singh Chandel said the UHF Nauni has been at the forefront of promoting natural farming across its research stations.

He said such initiatives would further strengthen the adoption of sustainable practices among the farming community of Spiti. Chandel emphasised that the apples are tested annually for chemical residues at the NABL-accredited Residue Analysis Laboratory of the Department of Entomology at the university.

"The results consistently confirm that the fruits are completely chemical-free," he said.

Highlighting the ecological significance, Prof Chandel said the Spiti Valley has immense potential for natural farming as farmers already use minimal chemical inputs.

"Adopting natural farming is vital to preserve the fragile soil and ecosystem of this cold desert region," he said, adding the Geu Panchayat of Spiti has already adopted natural farming for crop production.

The Krishi Vigyan Kendra is also working closely with farmers of this panchayat to make it a complete natural farming panchayat in Spiti Valley.