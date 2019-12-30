Trending :
Petrol and Diesel prices in Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai increases on December 30

Petrol and diesel prices have seen a hike for the second consecutive day on Monday, December 30.

Petrol and diesel prices have seen a hike for the second consecutive day on Monday, December 30. The cost of petrol in Hyderabad rose by 17 paise and marked at Rs 79.85 per litre on Monday while Diesel prices also hiked at Rs 73.96.

Petrol and diesel prices remain the same in Amravati. Petrol prices have gone up by 16 paise to Rs 79.40. Diesel prices rose 18 paise to Rs 73.18. The prices are similar in Vijayawada. Petrol prices were up 17 paise to Rs 79.04. Diesel prices rose 18 paise to Rs 72.84.

Petrol and diesel prices have witnessed a rose by 16 paise and marked at Rs 75.04 in the national capital, Delhi. The diesel also seen hike of 18 paise at Rs.67.78. Petrol prices in the commercial capital Mumbai are at Rs.80.69 while diesel prices have remained at Rs.71.12

Petrol and diesel prices will change every day. Petroleum companies revise petrol and diesel prices on the basis of crude oil prices in the international market. Against this backdrop, prices will vary.

