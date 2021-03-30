Top
Petrol and diesel prices slashes in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai on 30 March 2021

Petrol and Diesel prices today 30 March 2021: Petrol and diesel prices in major cities on Tuesday are stable. The fuel prices have been dropped in the last week. The fuel rates mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change at anytime as per the petroleum companies.

Going by the prices, the petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 90.56 with a fall of 22 paise and diesel price at Rs. 80.87 with a fall of 23 paise. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 94.16 with 22 paise fall and diesel at Rs. 88.20 with a fall of 25 paise.


City
 Petrol price per litre Diesel price per litre
Hyderabad Rs. 94.16 Rs. 88.20
Delhi Rs. 90.56 Rs. 80.87
Chennai Rs. 92.66 Rs. 85.96
Mumbai Rs. 96.98 Rs. 87.96

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs at Rs. 92.66 with fall of 10 paise and the diesel is priced at Rs. 85.96 with 14 paise fall. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per litre at Rs. 96.98 with 21 paise and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 87.96 with fall of 24 paise.

