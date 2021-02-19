X
X
Petrol and diesel prices surge in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai on 19 February 2021

Highlights

Petrol and diesel prices have continued to hiked on Friday following the crude oil rates globally.

Petrol and Diesel prices today 19 February 2021: Petrol and diesel prices have continued to hiked on Friday following the crude oil rates globally. The fuel rates mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change anytime as per the petroleum companies. Going by the present trend, the prices may hit Rs. 100 in next few days.

However, let's see the prices, the petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 90.19 with 31 paise hike and diesel price at Rs. 80.60 with a hike of 33 paise. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 93.78 with 33 paise hike and diesel at Rs. 87.91 with a hike of 36 paise.


City
 Petrol price per litre Diesel price per litre
Hyderabad Rs. 93.78 Rs. 87.91
Delhi Rs. 90.19 Rs. 80.60
Chennai Rs. 92.25 Rs. 85.63
Mumbai Rs. 96.62 Rs. 87.67

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs at Rs. 92.25 with a hike of 27 paise and the diesel is priced at Rs. 85.63 with a hike of 32 paise. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per litre at Rs. 96.62 with a hike of 30 paise and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 87.67 with a hike of 35 paise.

