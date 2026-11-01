- Karnataka flag may get official state flag status, issue to be discussed in Belagavi session: CM Shivakumar
- Labour and Employment Minister Mandaviya launches EPFO services through WhatsApp
- Gyanesh Kumar 'vanished' votes in Bengal by centrally hijacking system: Mamata Banerjee
- We will find out Gyanesh Kumar even if he hides underground, asserts Congress chief Kharge
- Congress wishes to run democracy according to the law of Gandhi family, says BJP chief Nitin Nabin
- CM Revanth Reddy vows to fight for the fight against vote deletion
- Food arrangements near the polling station raise questions over possible voter inducement
- Symbol Mix-Up in Vijayawada's 55th Division Brings Polling to a Halt
Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 1 November 2026
In Short
Petrol and Diesel prices today, 1 November 2026.
Petrol and diesel prices today, 1 November 2026: Petrol and diesel prices today remained stable. Going by the fuel prices at major cities in the country today, the petrol price in Delhi is at Rs. 102.12 per litre and the diesel price at Rs. 95.20. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 115.69 per litre and the diesel price is at Rs. 103.82 per litre. The petrol price in Chennai per litre is Rs. 107,76 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 99.55 per litre.
In Mumbai, the petrol price per litre is Rs. 111.21 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 97.83 per litre. Petrol prices today in Bangalore are at Rs. 110.82 per litre while diesel price remained at Rs. 98.78 per litre.
India is mainly dependent on crude oil imports for petrol and diesel. Hence crude prices affect petrol and diesel rates. However, other factors such as rising demand, government taxes, rupee-dollar depreciation and refinery concept ratio will also have an impact on domestic fuel prices.
The fuel prices mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change at any time.
Bolsonaro backs off Brazil poll challenge after Trump says 'I’m not running Brazil'
National Racing Challenge 2W: Double delight for Sabu, Senthil, Anandhu; Chiranth roars to another win
Karan Singh/Atharva Sharma duo captures ITF M15 doubles title in Egypt
Manipur CM calls for collective responsibility to protect environment