Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai - 05 January 2022

The petrol price in Delhi is at Rs. 95.41 per liter and diesel price at Rs. 86.67 The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 108.20 per litre and diesel price is at Rs. 94.62 per litre. The petrol price in Chennai per litre is at Rs. 101.40 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 91.43 per litre.

In Mumbai, the petrol price per litre is Rs. 109.98 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 94.14 per litre. Petrol prices today in Bangalore are at Rs. 100.58 per litre while diesel price remained at Rs. 92.03 per litre.

The fuel prices mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change at any time as the petroleum companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) will alter the fuel prices based on the crude oil prices.

Petrol and diesel prices are altered depending on the international market's crude oil prices that impact the domestic market. Moreover, economic growth is also the reason for the rise and fall of petrol prices. The fuel prices vary from state to state, depending on the taxes and freight charges.