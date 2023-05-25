Live
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 25 May 2023
- Andhra Pradesh: Three dead and five injured after car ram a lorry in Nellore
- PM Modi takes swipe at Oppn for boycotting Parliament inauguration
- TS EAMCET results 2023 announced: 80 percent students qualified in Engineering stream
- TTD to release accommodation quota of July 2023 today at 10 am
- Layoffs coming: Verizon warns customer service employees
- Yogi Adityanath invites public to attend Ram temple inauguration
- Gold and silver rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 25 May 2023
- Telangana EAMCET Results 2023 Live Updates: Check Out Direct Link For Results
- Gold and silver rates today surged in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 25 May 2023
Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 25 May 2023
Petrol and Diesel prices today, 25 May 2023: Petrol price in Hyderabad is Rs. 119.49 per litre, and diesel price at Rs. 105.65 per litre.
Petrol and diesel prices today, 25 May 2023: Petrol and diesel prices today remained stable. Going by the fuel prices at major cities in the country today, the petrol price in Delhi is at Rs. 96.72 per litre and the diesel price at Rs. 89.62. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 109.66 per litre and the diesel price is at Rs. 97.82 per litre. The petrol price in Chennai per litre is Rs. 102.65 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 94.24 per litre.
In Mumbai, the petrol price per litre is Rs. 106.31 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 97,28 per litre. Petrol prices today in Bangalore are at Rs. 101.94 per litre while diesel price remained at Rs. 87.89 per litre.
India is mainly dependent on crude oil imports for petrol and diesel. Hence crude prices affect petrol and diesel rates. However, other factors such as rising demand, government taxes, rupee-dollar depreciation and refinery concept ratio will also have an impact on domestic fuel prices.
The fuel prices mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change at any time as the petroleum companies will alter the fuel prices based on the crude oil prices.
|City
|Petrol price per litre
|Diesel Price per litre
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 109.67
|Rs. 97.82
|Delhi
|Rs. 96.72
|Rs. 89.62
|Chennai
|Rs. 102.63
|Rs. 94.24
|Mumbai
|Rs. 106.31
|Rs. 97.28
|Bangalore
|Rs. 101.94
|Rs. 87.89