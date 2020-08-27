Petrol and diesel prices unchanged today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai on 27 August 2020

Petrol and Diesel prices today, 27 August 2020: The petrol and diesel prices been on increasing side from the last couple of weeks. While on Thursday, the petrol prices have once again hiked at four major cities. However, diesel remained steady. Meanwhile, crude oil prices have risen in the international market. Brent crude rose 0.16 percent to $ 44.73 a barrel while WTI crude oil rose to 0.97 percent to $ 41.62 a barrel.

Going by prices, in the national capital Delhi, petrol prices are holding at Rs. 81.83 per litre with 10 paise hike and diesel prices steady at Rs. 73.56. The petrol prices in Hyderabad continued at Rs. 85.04 with increase of 10 paise and diesel remained steady at Rs. 80.17.

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs Rs. 84.82 with a hike of 9 paise and the diesel is priced at Rs. 78.86. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol prices with a hike of 9 paise at Rs. 88.48 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 80.11.

City Petrol price per liter Diesel price per liter Hyderabad Rs. 85.04 Rs. 80.17 Delhi Rs. 81.83 Rs. 73.56 Chennai Rs. 84.82 Rs. 78.86 Mumbai Rs. 88.48 Rs. 80.11



