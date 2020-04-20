Petrol, diesel prices today unchanged at Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai - 20 April 2020

Petrol and diesel prices on 20 April 2020: The petrol prices have remained stable on Monday. As per the finance ministry, price of diesel would come down while petrol prices will remain the same between April 20 and April 24.

However, going by the fuel prices for the day, in Hyderabad, petrol per litre is recorded at Rs.73.97 while diesel is charged of Rs. 67.82 per litre.

Petrol price per litre is priced at Rs. 69.59 per litre and the diesel at Rs.62.29 per litre today in Delhi. In Mumbai, petrol is sold at Rs.76.31 per litre and diesel at Rs.66.21 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol is recorded at Rs. 72.28 per litre whereas diesel is priced at Rs. 65.71 per litre.

The petrol and diesel prices mentioned above are due at 8 in the morning and petroleum companies revise the petrol and diesel prices on the basis of crude oil prices in the international market. Against this backdrop, prices are subjected to change regularly.

City Petrol price per litre Diesel price per litre Hyderabad Rs. 73.97 Rs. 67.82 Delhi Rs. 69.59 Rs. 62.29 Chennai Rs. 72.28 Rs. 65.71 Mumbai Ra. 76.31 Rs. 66.21



