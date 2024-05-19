  • Menu
Chandrababu Naidu off to US for medical check up

Chandrababu Naidu off to US for medical check up
TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu along with his wife Bhuvaneswari left for US on Saturday night. He will be undergoing medical tests in US.

His son and TDP national secretary Nara Lokesh and his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari are already in US. They had gone there on May 16.

Naidu will be back on May 25 or 26. He would then hold meetings with party leaders on the measures that need to be taken for counting of votes on June 4.

