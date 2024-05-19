Election code brake to Cabinet meet

Hyderabad: The State Cabinet that was to meet on Saturday had to be cancelled as the model code of conduct was still in vogue.

Officials informed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy that cabinet meetings cannot be held as the code was in force. The officials wrote to the Election Commission seeking their permission, but it is learnt that the EC had not responded till late on Saturday evening.

The Chief Minister said that a ministerial delegation would meet the ECI in Delhi on Monday and submit a representation to give permission to hold the cabinet meeting.

The cabinet was to discuss important issues like loan waiver for farmers, the interim report of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) regarding the damages to the Medigadda barrage and the repair works that need to be taken ahead of monsoon. It is now learnt that the Chief Minister had asked the officials to prepare an action plan to take repair works of the damaged barrages. An official team, including CM and ministers are likely to conduct a field visit at the damaged barrages soon.

He also held a meeting with Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and discussed the recommendations made by the NDSA in its interim report. He pointed out that the NDSA had made it clear in 2019 that there was danger of damage to the barrages. The government is now examining whether the repair works could provide a permanent solution or they would be just temporary measures. It would be possible to come to a final conclusion only after the NDSA submits a full report.

The experts opine that the measures suggested by NDSA in its interim report are only temporary measures so that water could be stored this monsoon season to help the farmers during the agriculture season.